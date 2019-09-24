US sanctions weapon against Iran ‘useless’: CBI chief

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati has branded the US sanctions against the country as ineffectiveness, especially Washington’s repeated embargo against the CBI.

Hemmati made the remark on Tuesday after his recent meetings with heads of central banks from different countries in Kuwait, reported Fars News Agency.

"Many central bank governors of regional states have emphasized that the US weapon has become dull and they were happy with the good conditions and stable economy in Iran and voiced pleasure that the US sanctions cannot be effective anymore," he said.

Hemmati said despite the US pressures, many countries were willing to cooperate with Iran and underlined their friendship with Tehran.

The CBI chief said that during meetings with his counterparts, he elaborated on the Iranian nation's resistance and the government's plans to diffuse maximum American pressure on the country.

The US Department of the Treasury announced in a press release on Friday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had taken action against the CBI, the National Development Fund of Iran (NDF), and Etemad Tejarate Pars Company under its counterterrorism authority.

Hemmati said on Saturday that the recent US move to re-impose sanctions against the CBI, which has already been under Washington’s embargo, proved that the United States was left with no more leverage to pose further pressure against Iran.

If such measures were effective in imposing the cruel demands of the US administration, the economic conditions of Iran would have been different now, he noted.

The US administration has been driven to fail over the past year, and it shows that the sanctions have become more ineffective than any time and that the Iranian economy has proved resilient against such restrictions, the official went on to say.

CBI's success and stability in the market show that fortunately trade and financial transactions are being accomplished through ways which cannot be subject to US sanctions, he noted.

Fortunately, we are past the era of circumventing sanctions and foreign trade can no longer face such limitations, Hemmati stressed.