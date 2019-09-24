Iran-Syria trade posts 25% growth

The volume of trade between Iran and Syria in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (which began March 21) has increased 25 percent in comparison with the corresponding period last year, an official said on Tuesday.

The increase shows that the efforts of traders from both sides are yielding good results, Secretary of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Syria Mohammad Danaeifard said during the meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries at the headquarters of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), shatanews.ir reported.

Earlier this month, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati, in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Hazem Karfoul in Tehran, pledged to expedite efforts on establishing a joint bank that could help the two regional ally nations deepen their trade and economic relations.

The report said the two sides agreed to execute banking accords struck between them in the recent past.

“The Iran-Syria economic relations have entered a new phase and recent banking deals are an important message for companies, and a serious step for the expansion of exchanges between trades and businesses of the two countries,” said Hemmati during the meeting.

The CBI chief also demanded that the Syrian government remove the last remaining obstacles in the way of setting up the joint bank as required by a memorandum of understanding signed between the two partners.

The report said Iran and Syria had already agreed on joint mechanisms that could bolster bilateral economic exchange, including the use of local currencies in their trade, injection of more credit to projects jointly run by banks of the two and launching a system that could enable citizens of the two nations to use special payment cards during visits.