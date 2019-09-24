Supreme Court rules prorogation illegal

The court’s momentous decision was unanimous as all eleven judges ruled against Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The judges ruled that the suspension was unlawful due to its length and the resulting loss of scrutiny of the executive, Presstv Reported.

Crucially, the judges did not pass judgement on whether the PM misled the Queen over his request for prorogation.

On delivering her ruling, the Supreme Court president, Lady Hale, said the effect of prorogation “on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme”.

“The court is bound to conclude therefore that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions”, Lady Hale said in conclusion.

The Supreme Court’s decision ends prorogation with immediate effect, and barring any emergency development, Parliament is expected to reconvene shortly.

To that end, House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow said the House must “convene without delay” and that he will be “consulting” party leaders “as a matter of urgency”.

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling is set to deepen Britain’s political and constitutional crisis.

Furthermore, it creates fresh doubts about the UK’s ability to exit the European Union on the scheduled date of October 31.