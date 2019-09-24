RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1034 GMT September 24, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259198
Published: 0444 GMT September 24, 2019

US sanctions hindering Iran anti-pollution efforts: Minister

US sanctions hindering Iran anti-pollution efforts: Minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Tuesday that US sanctions were preventing Tehran's access to equipment it had bought to curb pollution from gas flares at energy plants.

"We have bought equipment to stop gas flares but we cannot receive it because of sanctions. I think this is a crime against humanity by (US President Donald) Trump as we are prevented from using equipment against environmental pollution. It is his guilt and responsibility," Zanganeh told state television.

US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing Iran to renegotiate a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

Under the deal signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

However, the US withdrew from the international deal and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Ever since, Iran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

 

 

   
KeyWords
US
sanctions
pollution
Iran
Zanganeh
Iran Daily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5982 sec