US sanctions hindering Iran anti-pollution efforts: Minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Tuesday that US sanctions were preventing Tehran's access to equipment it had bought to curb pollution from gas flares at energy plants.

"We have bought equipment to stop gas flares but we cannot receive it because of sanctions. I think this is a crime against humanity by (US President Donald) Trump as we are prevented from using equipment against environmental pollution. It is his guilt and responsibility," Zanganeh told state television.

US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing Iran to renegotiate a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

Under the deal signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions.

However, the US withdrew from the international deal and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Ever since, Iran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.