Top commander: Iran has no enmity toward neighbors

Iran’s top military commander reaffirmed that the country has no enmity toward neighboring states, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation to ensure security in the region.

Speaking at an open parliamentary session in Tehran on Tuesday, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to change course and end their hostilities with Iran in favor of collective efforts to safeguard the region.

“We tell the neighboring countries that we do not have any enmity toward you, he said. “The countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are Muslim states that have lost their path and should stand shoulder to shoulder with Iran to preserve security in the region.”

Baqeri further said Iran has an “independent” defense industry which will be employed to the benefit of the entire Islamic world.

“Everyone should know that regional security can [solely] be ensured through cooperation among the region’s countries,” he added.

“We have repeatedly told the enemy that any violation toward our country will face the same kind of response that was used to deal with the American drone and the British tanker,” he said.

Baqeri was referring to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ downing of an advanced US-made RQ-4 Global Hawk over Iran's territorial waters on June 20 and the elite force's seizure of the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker on July 19.

The enemies are today afraid of going to war with Iran and have been, instead, waging economic terrorism against the nation, said Baqeri, making a reference to the United States’ campaign of pressure and sanctions.

Iran has offered to enter a non-aggression pact with its neighbors to help ease tensions in the region.

President Hassan Rouhani has said he will propose a an initiative called Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), which calls for creating security in the Persian Gulf in cooperation with others, during his address to the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly today.

Tensions have soared in the Persian Gulf since an attack on Saudi oil facilities that Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Iran, which denies involvement.

Yemen’s Houthi movement, which has been fighting a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the wake of the attack that slashed Saudi oil output by half, the United States said it had ordered reinforcements to the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif last week warned that any American or Saudi military strike on Iran would trigger an “all-out war.”

He said his country did not want conflict, but Tehran would not hesitate to defend its territory.

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal and began reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Press TV and AFP contributed to this story.