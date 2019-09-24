Syrians stage protest rally against US-backed SDF militants in Hasakah

Local sources, requesting not to be named, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that the residents of al-Shaddadi town took to the streets on Tuesday, demanding the expulsion of the US-sponsored militants from their hometown. Shops and businesses were shuttered as store owners joined the demonstration, Presstv Reported.

The sources added that the protesters blocked the main road in the town, and burned scrap tires to reduce visibility to prevent SDF militants from entering al-Shaddadi and stepping up crackdown on local residents.

The development came only a day after SDF militants bludgeoned an elderly man to death in the Western al-Nashwah neighborhood of Hasakah city.

Local residents said the US-backed militants handcuffed the 78-year-old unidentified man and hit him on the head with the butt of their assault rifles, leaving him to bleed to death.

The terrorists also beat his wife, leaving her with serious injuries on the head.

Civil and media sources, requesting anonymity, told SANA on Sunday that SDF militants had received 175 truckloads of weapons and munitions dispatched by the United States, irrespective of condemnation by Damascus of the "criminal and repressive" actions of the forces.

The sources added that the convoy came from northern Iraq through the Semalka border crossing, which is a pontoon bridge across the Tigris, to the militants’ positions in Syria’s northern and eastern provinces of Hasakah, Raqqah and Dayr al-Zawr.

SANA further noted that US forces sent a convoy of 150 trucks loaded with military and logistical reinforcements through the Semalka border crossing on September 15 to support separatist SDF militants.

On September 15, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in identical letters sent to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the rotating President of the UN Security Council Vasily Nebenzya, announced that SDF militants continue their terrorist and criminal exercises against Syrians in Hasakah, Dayr al-Zawr, Raqqah and Aleppo.

The letters stated that the militants are backed by the United States and the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, who provide them with military, logistic, financial and political support.

“That goes in line with schemes being carried out by some states subservient to the United States and being concocted by the authorities of the Zionist regime (of Israel) in utter disregard to Security Council resolutions, which underline the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and unity of its people,” the letters read.

The Syrian ministry went on to say that not only do SDF militants take part in crimes being perpetrated by the US-led coalition against Syrian people, but they also kidnap, torture, murder and displace civilians.

The US has long been providing the SDF with arms and militant training, calling them a key partner in the purported fight against the terrorist group of Daesh. Many observers, however, see the support in the context of Washington's plans to carve out a foothold in the Arab country.

Such support has also angered Washington's NATO ally, Turkey, which views militants from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) – the backbone of the SDF – as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that has been waging a destructive war inside Turkey for decades.