Rouhani holds separate talks with world leaders in New York

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani held separate talks with several world leaders on the sidelines of 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

President Rouhani met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the first time on Tuesday. Both officials discussed ties, Iran nuclear deal and tensions in the region.

Iranian president also held talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Rouhani hailed Tokyo’s efforts to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers.

On Monday, Rouhani sat down with Pakistan’s prime minister and French president.

During his meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rouhani emphasized Tehran’s determination to maintain good and constructive relations with Islamabad and called for implementation of agreements signed between the two neighbors during Imran Khan's recent visit to Iran.

Both officials also discussed bilateral ties, border security, and fighting terrorism.

Imran Khan, for his part, said that Islamabad is ready for cooperation with Tehran to help reduce ongoing tensions in the region.

In recent days, tensions have soared in the Persian Gulf following a Yemeni attack on Saudi oil facilities that the United States and Riyadh have blamed on Iran, which denies involvement.

The Pakistani prime minister also thanked Iranian officials for their support for the people of Indian-administered Kashmir which has been placed under lockdown following New Delhi’s revoking the state’s partial autonomy on August 5.