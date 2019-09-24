RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1033 GMT September 24, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259209
Published: 0552 GMT September 24, 2019

FBI arrests far-right US soldier plotting to bomb news network

FBI arrests far-right US soldier plotting to bomb news network

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a far-right extremist US soldier for distributing bomb-making information over social media and allegedly orchestrating an attack on a major American news network.

The FBI said US Army Spc. Jarrett William Smith, 24, who was stationed at Fort Riley in the state of Kansas,had come under investigation in March when authorities learned he had given bomb-making lessons over Facebook, Presstv Reported.

The name of the news outlet was redacted in the complaint.

Smith, who was charged on Monday, also planned to travel to Ukraine to fight with violent far-right neo-Nazi paramilitary group Azov Battalion.

Court documents portray Smith as a young man who has been active in the far right for years.

He also allegedly suggested targeting Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

"To fight is what I want to do," Smith wrote to an extremist associate, according to an exchange included in the complaint.

The case is the latest in a string of recent arrests and investigations related to attempted far-right extremist infiltration of the US military.

Critics have blamed US President Donald Trump for advocating and promoting white supremacy in the US.

US Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden has accused Trump of fanning the "flames of white supremacy"

Trump's critics point to his rhetoric as a potential source of inspiration for white supremacists abd for inciting violence in American communities.

 

 

   
KeyWords
FBI
US
news network
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0599 sec