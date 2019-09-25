RSS
0259 GMT September 25, 2019

News ID: 259214
Published: 0757 GMT September 25, 2019

Philippine city turns plastic trash into tulips to fight waste

Philippine city turns plastic trash into tulips to fight waste
euronews.com

A southern Philippine city has turned discarded plastic bottles into flowers to fill a garden of thousands of colorful tulips, capturing tourists’ attention and building awareness about recycling.

The tulip garden was built from 26,877 bottles collected from 45 villages around Lamitan City in Basilan, an island province on the southwestern tip of the archipelago, euronews.com reported.

Plastic bottles were cut into the shape of tulips and painted red, yellow, pink and blue, while others were blended into sand and cement and used to make pathways in the garden.

The Philippines is a major source of ocean plastics and only a small amount of its waste is recycled.

Plastic bottles make up a large chunk of waste in Lamitan, and turning them into a tourist attraction can help combat plastic pollution, said the city’s mayor, Rose Furigay.

“Let us be mindful of how to minimize the use of plastic,” she said.

 

   
KeyWords
Philippine
tulips
fight waste
 
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
