Iran Pharma 2019 underway in Tehran

The Fifth International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals and Related Industries (Iran Pharma 2019) is underway in Tehran.

Iran Pharma 2019 was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki and Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, Mehr News Agency reported.

The exhibition covers an area of 35,000 sq.m. at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Prayers Ground (Mosalla), with 550 participating exhibitors from all over the world, and over 30,000 expected visitors.

Iran Pharma is the biggest pharmaceutical event of the MENA region and a hub for the regions market, with half a billion potential consumers.

The exhibition aims at presenting the latest achievements and innovations in pharmaceuticals and related industries, introducing the existing capacity and potential in active pharmaceutical companies, influencing the domestic and international pharmaceutical market, connecting with domestic and international scientific research centers, and creating a platform for international trades in pharmaceuticals and related industries.

The exhibition ends today.