UK to repatriate thousands stranded after Thomas Cook collapse

STEFANOS RAPANIS/REUTERS Passengers board a Thomas Cook airplane at the Heraklion airport on the island of Crete, Greece, on September 24, 2019.

More than 70 flights were scheduled to operate on Wednesday, Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority said, to bring back 16,500 people after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook.

The company, which ran hotels, resorts and airlines for 19 million people a year, had about 600,000 people abroad when it collapsed in the early hours of Monday, Reuters reported.

The aviation regulator launched the largest peacetime repatriation on Monday to bring people back to Britain.

Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said on Wednesday that the country will try to recoup the cost of repatriating tens of thousands of Thomas Cook customers and will examine if airlines could be wound down in a more orderly process after collapse.

“We have entered into discussions with third parties with a view to recovering some of the costs of this large operation,” he told lawmakers.

Talks would be held with industry insurance scheme ATOL, relevant credit and debit card providers, travel insurers and other travel providers through which passengers may have booked Thomas Cook holidays, he said.

Germany in rescue talks

Meanwhile, Thomas Cook’s German tour business filed for insolvency on Wednesday in a move aimed at separating its brands and operations from its failed parent, and said it was in talks with potential new investors.

On Tuesday, the German government said it would guarantee a 380 million euro (336 million pounds) bridging loan Thomas Cook’s German airline, Condor.

Hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers were stranded by the collapse of London-based Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel firm.

Thomas Cook's Nordic arm

Several flights operated by Thomas Cook’s Nordic business have also been canceled or delayed as the subsidiary battles to survive the collapse of its parent company.

Three planes operated by Thomas Cook Scandinavian Airlines have not been able to take off because their leasing contracts remained with the British parent, Danish subsidiary Spies said.

“When you remove a subsidiary from its parent company as brutally as it happened Sunday night, there will be some loose ends afterwards,” said Spies spokeswoman Lisbeth Nedergaard.

“Right now, one loose end is the leasing contracts of some of our planes. Some were leased through our parent company and subleased to us, others were the opposite.”

Nedergaard said the three aircraft without licenses were based in Helsinki in Finland, Vaxjo in Sweden and Trondheim in Norway. Dialogue over leasing contracts was ongoing, she added.

Among the disruptions, a flight from Palma de Mallorca to Helsinki was canceled on Tuesday, according to Finnish airport operator Finavia, while a flight from Helsinki to Palma de Mallorca due to leave at 17:40 local time eventually flew at 23:47. A flight from Finland to Croatia was also canceled early on Wednesday, just before boarding was about to begin.

In Norway, an overnight Trondheim-Antalya flight was canceled, though a Trondheim-Rhodes flight was scheduled to leave on Wednesday, with an 80 minute delay.

Thomas Cook’s Nordic business said on Monday it would continue to operate as it is a separate legal entity from its parent, and it was looking for new owners.

Close to 35,000 holidaymakers from the Nordics were traveling with the company at the time of the announcement.