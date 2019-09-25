Memo: Trump asked Ukraine leader on Biden claims

US President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded his Ukrainian counterpart to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the US attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday.

In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that the former vice president sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son Hunter.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that," Trump said to Ukraine’s new President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Democrats have accused Trump, who is seeking reelection next year, of soliciting Ukraine’s help to smear Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, before the 2020 election.

“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. ... It sounds horrible to me,” Trump said, according to the memo.

The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower's complaint, which followed the July 25 call. The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The House inquiry could lead to articles of impeachment in the House that could trigger a trial in the Senate on whether to remove Trump from office.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed a dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said on Tuesday.

Trump has withstood repeated scandals since taking office in 2017 and House Democrats had considered, but never moved ahead with, pursuing articles of impeachment over Trump’s actions relating to Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US election aimed at boosting his candidacy.

Under the US Constitution, the House has the power to impeach a president for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” No president has ever been removed through impeachment. Democrats currently control the House and Trump’s fellow Republicans control the Senate.

The release of the rough transcript set the parameters of the political debate to come, with Trump dismissing it as routine and Democrats saying it laid the ground for an impeachment inquiry.

The connection to Attorney General William Barr marked a new and potentially more serious issue for Trump because it shows he took steps to involve the US government with a foreign country to investigate a political rival.

Trump aides believed that his oblique, message-by-suggestion style of speaking would not lend itself to the discovery of a "smoking gun" in the transcript. His messages to his staff were at the center of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into obstruction of justice in the Trump-Russia case.

One example in the transcript: Trump says to Zelenskiy, "I would like for you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it."

Trump has recently confirmed that he ordered the freezing of nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before the call.

He on Sunday acknowledged that he discussed Biden and his son, who had worked for a company drilling for gas in Ukraine, with Zelenskiy. Trump on Monday denied trying to coerce Zelenskiy in the July 25 phone call to launch a corruption investigation into Biden and his son in return for the US military aid.

AP and Reuters contributed to this story.