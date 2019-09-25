RSS
September 25, 2019

September 25, 2019

Iran, Russia to deepen cultural cooperation

Iran, Russia to deepen cultural cooperation

Iran and Russia started cultural negotiations on Wednesday as both sides are determined to further deepen their relations and cultural cooperation.

Organized by Tolstoy House Museum and Iran’s Embassy, the talks, entitled ‘Tolstoy and the Eastern Culture’, took place at the National Library of Russia in Moscow, IRNA wrote.

Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Taskhiri, a senior advisor to Iran’s Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanai as well as Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Director Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman headed the Iranian delegation.

Ayatollah Taskhiri and Ebrahimi-Torkaman also participated in the 7the gathering of Muslim scholars and figures in Russia in which more than 500 scholars and religious figures from 42 countries took part.

The gathering was held at the invitation of Russia’s Grand Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin on the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the mosque’s construction.

   
Russia
Iran
cultural cooperation
