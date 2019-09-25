Iran’s animation ‘Am I a Wolf?’ wins Paris GP

Iran’s animation ‘Am I a Wolf?’, directed by Amir-Houshang Moein, grabs Grand Prix at the 12th Paris International Animation Film Festival (PIAFF).

The film is about a group of schoolchildren who are performing the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The central scenes depict a nanny goat in grief for losing the yearlings and an angry wolf facing each other. The story ends when the wolf, struck by lightning, falls into the river. After the show, the children receive applause, but the child who played the violent wolf is shown crying by the river. The work, which is composed without any dialogue, evokes thoughts among the viewers across age and culture, IRNA wrote.

The animation has previously won New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival, the Children’s Dreams award at the 7th edition of Insomnia International Animation Film Festival in Russia and the best animated film award at the 6th Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon.

The PIAFF provides an opportunity for young creators, pros and amateurs to get known by the audience. Through the competition, the festival is awarding the best of contemporary animated creations.