Rouhani rejects talks under US pressure

Iran invites regional countries to join ‘Coalition for Hope’

Iran will never hold talks with the United States under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

“I declare, on behalf of my nation and country, that our response to negotiation under sanction is No. The Iranian nation and government has resisted the harshest sanctions for one and a half years and will never negotiate with an enemy that intends to make Iran surrender by means of the weapon of poverty, pressure and sanction,” Rouhani said.

He said Iran remained committed to the 2015 nuclear deal – known as the JCPIOA – even after the US withdrew from the accord last year in May and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Rouhani however warned that Iran’s patience is running thin.

“It is now an established fact for everyone that the US turns its back to its commitments and Europe is unable to comply with its undertakings. We… have still remained loyal to our commitment to the JCPOA; yet Iran's patience has a limit. When the United States disrespects the UN Resolution and when Europe displays its inability, the only way left is relying on national honor, dignity and might,” Rouhani said.

Iran has criticized the European parties to the deal for their failure to protect Iran's interests by shielding them from US sanctions.

In retaliation, Iran has gradually reduced its commitments to the agreement a year after the US pullout.

Rouhani criticized the US for withdrawing from the and at the same time calling on Iran for talks.

“They call us to negotiation, while they run way from agreement. We were in talks with this very US administration at the negotiating table with the 5+1, but they crossed out the pledge of their predecessors.”

“We cannot believe the invitation to negotiation of people who claim to have applied the harshest sanctions of history against the dignity and prosperity of our nation. How someone can believe that the silent killing of a great nation and pressure on the life of 83 million Iranians especially women and children are welcomed by the American government officials who pride themselves on such pressures and exploit sanctions in an addictive manner against a spectrum of countries such as Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, China and Russia. The Iranian nation will never ever forget and forgive these crimes and criminals.”

Rouhani added that lifting all the sanctions Washington imposed on Tehran and respecting a UN Security Council resolution could pave the way for talks.

“The attitude of the incumbent US government towards the nuclear deal or the JCPOA not only violates the provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, but also constitutes a breach of the sovereignty and political and economic independence of all the world countries.”

"If you are sensitive to the very name of the JCPOA, you can still return to its spirit by respecting the framework of Security Council Resolution 2231. This is the first step. A photo shoot ceremony is the last not first step in negotiations," he reiterated.

Rouhani blasted the US for its “merciless economic terrorism” and “international piracy” against Iran.

“I hail from a country that has resisted the most merciless economic terrorism…. The US government, while imposing extraterritorial sanctions and threats against other nations, has made a lot of efforts to deprive Iran from the advantages of participating in the global economy, and has resorted to international piracy by misusing the international banking system.”

‘Coalition for Hope’

The confrontation between arch enemies Iran and the United States has ratcheted up after attacks on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14 that Washington, the EU and Riyadh blame on Tehran despite its denials.

Rouhani said the only way to secure peace and safety in the Persian Gulf was strengthening "consolidation among all the nations with common interests in the Persian Gulf and the Hormuz region."

He said to those countries that "we are neighbors with you, not with America" and called for the United States to withdraw troops from the region.

Rouhani warned that a “single blunder” in the region could “fuel a big fire.”

“Our region is on the edge of collapse, as a single blunder can fuel a big fire. We shall not tolerate the provocative intervention of foreigners. We shall respond decisively and strongly to any sort of transgression to and violation of our security and territorial integrity.”

He said Iran’s security doctrine “is based on the maintenance of peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and providing freedom of navigation and safety of movement in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Security and peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz could be provided with the participation of the countries of the region and the free flow of oil and other energy resources could be guaranteed, provided that we consider security as an umbrella in all areas for all the countries,” Rouhani said.

He called on all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the “Coalition for Hope”, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor.”

“The goal of the Coalition for Hope is to promote peace, stability, progress and welfare for all the residents of the Strait of Hormuz region, and to enhance mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations amongst them.”

“The Coalition for Hope is based on important principles such as compliance with the goals and principles of the United Nations, mutual respect, equal footing, dialog and understanding, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, inviolability of international borders, the peaceful settlement of all disputes, and more importantly, the two fundamental principles of non-aggression and non-interference in the domestic affairs of each other. The presence of the United Nations is necessary for the creation of an international umbrella in support of the Coalition for Hope.”