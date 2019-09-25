Remaining Iran nuclear deal parties committed despite difficulty: EU

The remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal are committed to preserving the multinational 2015 pact, though it is proving “increasingly difficult,” European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters after a meeting of the parties at the United Nations.

“It is in the interests of all to remain committed to the deal, but it is becoming increasing difficult,” Mogherini noted.

She said France, Britain, Germany, Russia, China and Iran had agreed to continue efforts to implement the deal, which US President Donald Trump withdrew from in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

“Every step that has been taken so far by Iran is reversible and we call on Iran to reverse these decisions and go back to full compliance,” Mogherini added. “I hope that rationality will prevail.”

Under the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China - plus Germany in 2015, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Following the US withdrawal from the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and Europe’s failure to live up to its commitments, Iran rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions.

The European signatories to the JCPOA have so far failed to uphold their commitments. They have expressed vocal support for the deal, but failed to provide meaningful economic incentives as required under the nuclear agreement.

Mogherini said on Friday that the 28-nation bloc will continue working to preserve the nuclear accord but will welcome any progress beyond it.

"Again if something else can be built on it [JCPOA], this would be welcomed and accompanied by the European Union," the EU foreign policy chief told reporters during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.