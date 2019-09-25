Iran’s Dehdar wins gold, bronze at world weightlifting meet

Sports Desk

Iran’s Reza Dehdar collected a couple of medals at the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

On Wednesday, a tight contest in the men’s 102kg class saw Dehdar lift 219kg in his third attempt to claim the clean & jerk gold.

Yauheni Tsikhantsou of Belarus and Ukrainian Dmytro Chumak followed Dehdar in the standings with 218kg and 217kg respectively.

Having finished seventh in the snatch competition, Dehdar went on to grab the total bronze with 394kg.

Tsikhantsou took the total gold with 398kg with South Korean Jin Yun-seong, who won the snatch gold, claiming the silver with 397kg.

Dehdar’s medals took the country’s tally to six.

Seyyed Ayoub Mousavi had won the clean & jerk bronze in the men’s 96kg class on the preceding night after Ali Miri had clinched the total silver and the clean & jerk bronze of the men’s 89kg division on Monday.

Hafez Qashqaei had opened the account for the country with a men’s 55kg clean & jerk silver on the opening day of the world meet.