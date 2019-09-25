Deputy minister: Oil supply to petrochemical complexes to reach 1.7 mbd in 2025

Iran plans to increase oil supply to domestic petrochemical complexes to 1.7 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2025, said a deputy oil minister on Wednesday.

At present, the Iranian Oil Ministry supplies 650,000 barrels of oil per day (33 million tons per annum) as feedstock to the country’s petrochemical complexes, Behzad Mohammadi, the deputy oil minister for petrochemical affairs, said on the sidelines of the closing day of the 13th International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber and Equipment (Iran Plast), Shana reported.

He noted that the amount of crude oil supplied to Iranian petrochemical complexes is expected to reach 62 million tons per year (1.4 mbd) in 2021 following the second leap – a 35-million-ton increase in Iran’s annual petrochemical output – in the domestic petrochemical industry, to be taken in the same year.

Once made, the third leap in the industry – expanding the country’s petrochemical production capacity to 130 million tons per year – will help raise oil supply to domestic complexes to 1.7 mbd in 2025, Mohammadi assured.

The leaps in Iran’s petrochemical industry refer to plans by the government to implement a number of projects in the sector aimed at boosting production.

“Achieving this literally means reducing exports of raw and unprocessed materials in the domestic oil industry to zero.”

Close to 1,000 people are needed for production of one ton of petrochemicals, he said, adding 108,000 people are currently involved in the domestic petrochemical industry whose annual production capacity stands at 66 million tons.

Describing as significant employment figures in the domestic petrochemical sector’s downstream industries (170 times higher than those of the petrochemical industry), the deputy minister put the number of agencies operating in the sector’s processing industries at 15,000, saying they have created 880,000 jobs.

He noted that annually, 31 million tons of products are produced by the upstream sector of the domestic petrochemical industry, of which 22.5 million tons (70 percent of the sector’s total output) are exported.

Mohammadi added annual feedstock supply to the industry’s downstream sector amounts to five million tons.

Iran Plast opened on September 22.