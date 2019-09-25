Minister: Air fleet development Iran’s plan for recapturing air travel market share

Iran is planning to recapture its share of the regional and international air travel markets by developing the national air fleet and providing passengers with the opportunity to fly to different parts of the country and the world.

The remark was made by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday in an address to a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Iran’s Civil Aviation Technology College, IRNA reported.

He stressed that the country’s air transportation system is in need of developing its fleet and providing the opportunity for operating flights to different parts of the world.

Describing as disproportionate Iran’s share of the international market of air travels, the minister said Iranian airports currently provide services to 30 million passengers per year.

He added plans are underway to increase the figure to 100 million per annum in 10 years.

Eslami put the number of people involved in Iran’s aviation industry at 50,000, saying the country ranks among the world’s top five countries in terms of building drones and is one of the world’s 12 leading manufacturers of supersonic aircraft.