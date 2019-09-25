Official: Four Hamedan monuments on UNESCO world heritage list

Four Hamedan tourist attractions and historical monuments in western Iran are now on the UNESCO Temporary List of World Heritage, Director General of the Office for the Preservation and Restoration of Monuments of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Hadi Amini-Roueini said on Wednesday.

He made the statement on the sidelines of the 6th meeting of the Coordinating Committee of the Serial Transnational World Heritage Nomination of the Silk Roads (September 23 to 26) in Hamedan, IRNA wrote.

Amini-Roueini said that “the Ali-Sadr Cave, Hegmataneh Hill, Noushijan Hill in Malayer and Hamedan Caravanserai are put on the UNESCO Temporary List of World Heritage.”

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are places of importance to cultural or natural heritage as described in the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, established in 1972. Iran acceded to the convention on February 26, 1975, making its historical sites eligible for inclusion on the list.

The official further said that 24 heritage sites in Iran have already been registered in the UNESCO’s list of World Heritage.

Ali Sadr Cave is the world’s largest water cave which attracts thousands of visitors every year and one of the highly recommended destinations for tourists from four corners of the world. The cave is the most popular tourist attraction in Hamedan.

Hegmataneh means place of aggregation, it was the first capital of Aryans, and ancient Greek historian Herodotus named it ‘Seven Castle’ because it had seven colorful walls.

The first ancient Aryans kingdom, Median was there. History tells us it was built by Deioces, the first king.

Noushijan Hill is an archeological site in the west of Iran near Malayer. According to excavations from the site, that area was not inhabited earlier than 800 BCE. The discovered features of this hill are as follows: A building in the west of the hill (the first fire temple), a columned hall (Apadana), a central temple (the second temple) and rooms and storerooms, a tunnel, a rampart.

Hamedan Caravanserai played a significant role throughout the history of Iran. The tradition of building caravanserais was customary in Iran before and after Islam.

Meanwhile, the World Heritage Committee in Baku has recently registered Iran’s Hyrcanian forests in UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Hyrcanian forests granted the areas with unique richness of biological diversity, its endemic and endangered species, its natural beauty and its masterpiece of nature creative genius in the ancient forest, northwestern Iran as along band has diverse natural, economic and social situation.

It has been characterized by various ecological conditions from 550 to 2200mm precipitation, zero to 5671 m elevation and various vegetation landscape from conifers to broad band to Mediterranean plants. These conditions caused great diversity in species. It due to its diverse ecological situation is rich in relic species that some of them referred to the Tertiary period.