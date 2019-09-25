Corbyn to force PM Johnson to resign after no-deal Brexit averted

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday, Corbyn said averting a no-deal Brexit with legislation was his top priority, and that if it is done, then he would be ready to make Johnson resign, Presstv Reported.

“Quite simply our first priority is to prevent a no-deal exit from the EU,” Corbyn told the radio station.

“At that point, it would be appropriate to move a vote of no confidence to force the prime minister to resign.”

His remarks come as Johnson is flying back to London from New York, where he delivered a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Johnson will face a parliament that resumed work on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled the premier had unlawfully suspended parliament.

A panel of 11 justices at the London-based Supreme Court gave the unanimous ruling on Tuesday, after spending three days hearing appeals over legal challenges in England and Scotland.

"The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification," Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said Tuesday.

"Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgment of all 11 justices," she added. "It is for parliament and in particular the speaker and the (House of) Lords speaker, to decide what to do next."

Meanwhile, Johnson said he disagreed with the ruling and vowed to withdraw Britain from the European Union by Oct. 31, come what may.

“Let’s be in no doubt there are a lot of people who want to frustrate Brexit. There are a lot of people who want to stop this country coming out of the EU,” he said in New York following the court order.

Meanwhile, a senior analyst has told Press TV that parliament now “is supposed to act like a parliament.”

“It means that they are ready to consider any measures that are coming up,” Ian Williams told the TV news channel on Tuesday.

“It is interesting to see that the Johnson’s camp is floating the idea that they are not bound by previous legislation and that is going to be very dangerous constitutionally. How often can Johnson get slapped down by parliament, by the courts and by everybody else and by the EU as well of course?”

Marcus Papadopoulos, another analyst, told Press TV that the latest ruling was “a serious blow to him,” adding, nonetheless, “He is still intent on honoring his promise of withdrawing Britain from the EU by or on the 31st of October.”