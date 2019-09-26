La Liga: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna

Real Madrid have climbed to the top of the La Liga standings after securing a 2-0 home win against Osasuna thanks to goals by two teenage Brazilians.

The hosts took the lead just after the half hour mark from their first shot on target after a deflected curler by Vinicius Junior flew over the keeper and into the top corner, presstv.ir reported.

Debutant substitute Rodrygo wrapped up the win for Real in the 72nd minute after surging into the area and sweeping home. Los Blancos now have 14 points from six games, one point and one place ahead of Atletico Madrid, whom they face on Saturday.