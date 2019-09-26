RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0557 GMT September 26, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259265
Published: 0530 GMT September 26, 2019

Climate change matter of war and peace: German FM

Climate change matter of war and peace: German FM

Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas made a rallying cry for countries to tackle climate change during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

“Climate change has long ceased to be merely an ecological challenge for humanity. More and more often, it is a matter of war and peace,” Maas said, presstv.ir reported.

“Climate change is a question of the survival of humanity. If people no longer have access to clean drinking water, entire harvests are ruined by persistent drought, and conflicts erupt over the few remaining resources, the wars of the future will be climate wars.”

Leaders from around the world have gathered at the United Nations headquarters in New York this week to discuss urgent issues, including climate change and international peace and security during the 74th session of the General Assembly.

   
KeyWords
climate change
war and peace
tackle
German FM
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3878 sec