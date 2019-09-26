Climate change matter of war and peace: German FM

Germany's Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas made a rallying cry for countries to tackle climate change during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

“Climate change has long ceased to be merely an ecological challenge for humanity. More and more often, it is a matter of war and peace,” Maas said, presstv.ir reported.

“Climate change is a question of the survival of humanity. If people no longer have access to clean drinking water, entire harvests are ruined by persistent drought, and conflicts erupt over the few remaining resources, the wars of the future will be climate wars.”

Leaders from around the world have gathered at the United Nations headquarters in New York this week to discuss urgent issues, including climate change and international peace and security during the 74th session of the General Assembly.