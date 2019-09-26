Ex Iraqi PM: US has no right to sanction Iran

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described as unlawful US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, saying US has no right to impose sanctions against Iran.

Speaking on Iraqi TV channel, al-Abadi said JCPOA is an international agreement and US withdrawal is regarded as violation of International Law, IRNA reported.

Since the nuclear accord has been agreed by P5+1 and has been verified by the United Nations Security Council, the US has no right to sanction Iran unilaterally, he added.

He noted that US has no logic but bullying meaning that due its economic dominance on the world, US tends to impose its demands on Iran.

Iraqi officials have so far slammed US pull-out of the JCPOA and emphasized Iraqi’s independence in making decision on its relations with Iran.

Earlier in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, al-Abadi urged extensive efforts to develop relations in economic, cultural and trade fields.



He added that all Iraqi parties and politicians support upgrading relations with Iran and that no factor will damage strategic ties between two countries.