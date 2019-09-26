RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1140 GMT September 26, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 259268
Published: 0635 GMT September 26, 2019

Strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

Strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

The quake struck about 37 kilometers (23 miles) offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8:46 am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia on Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 37 kilometers (23 miles) offshore northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8:46 am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage in the area, which has been rocked by strong quakes in the past.

“I was asleep with my family when suddenly the house started to shake,” said an AFP reporter in Ambon.

“The quake was really strong. We ran from our house and saw the neighbours fleeing too. Everybody was panicking.”

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi Island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Indonesia
earthquake
strikes
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2354 sec