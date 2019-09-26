Daesh kills 14 soldiers, aid worker in northeast Nigeria

The Takfiri Daesh terrorist group has killed more than a dozen Nigerian people, including military forces and an aid worker, in the country’s volatile northeastern region.

The terrorists killed 14 Nigerian soldiers in attacks in the northeast state of Borno on Wednesday, presstv.ir reported.

The fatalities took place when the Takfiris ambushed soldiers in the state following heavy clashes, according to a Nigerian military source speaking to Reuters.

Also on Wednesday, members of the terrorist group executed one of the six aid workers of the charity group Action against Hunger whom they had kidnapped in northeast Nigeria.

“The armed group holding captive an employee of Action against Hunger, two drivers, and three health ministry personnel, have executed a hostage,” the Paris-based organization said in a statement.

The aid workers were abducted in the restive northeastern city of Maiduguri in July.

The Nigerian army has closed the offices of the humanitarian group Action against Hunger n Maiduguri with no explanation, as tensions simmer with aid organizations in the region.

The Boko Haram terrorist group and its ISWAP splinter group — which is also affiliated with Daesh — have intensified attacks on civilian and military targets in recent months, despite the Nigerian government’s insistence that the terrorists have been defeated.

Around 27,000 people have been killed in the decade-long terrorism in Nigeria, which has spilled over into neighboring Chad, Niger, and Cameroon and has forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

The said countries have created a joint military force to stop the terrorists from further spreading their activities, but sustained efforts to eradicate the militants have failed and the military continues to suffer heavy losses.