Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday received members of Assembly of Experts, the top leadership body.

The fifth Constitutional body decided to hold a meeting with the the Leader at the end of the seventh congress held to review their constitutional mandate, according to IRNA.

The Assembly of Experts hold meetings twice a year to examine performance of the office of the Leader.

The Constitutional mandate empowered the Assembly of Experts to question the Leader about the decisions he has made on critical issues.