IRGC says train crash in Zahedan not terrorist attack

The Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in a statement on Thursday morning that the train crash in southeastern Iran has not been a terrorist attack or sabotage.

The statement says that due to the presence of security teams along the railroads, the train's derailing could not have been because of a terror attack, or the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), IRNA reported.

The head of the Crisis Management Office at Sistan-Baluchestan Province Abdorrahman Shahnavaz told on Thursday that four men and one woman died in the accident.

He said that that the accident happened at 16:20 on Wednesday 100 kilometers from Zahedan, the provincial capital.

He added that the train had 250 passengers on board, 157 of whom were injured and five were killed.

The head of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences Dr. Mohammad Hashemi-Shahri said that 110 of the injured people were discharged from the hospital.

The train was passing through the Shuru region in the Kurin district in the southeastern province. Railways in the area are prone to windblown sand and frequently cause problems for trains.

The train was heading to the capital Tehran from Zahedan.

Iran's minister of Health said in a tweet that the he had designated a team of the ministry's deputies and officials of Iran University of Medical Sciences to manage the relief operation.

He also expressed his condolences over the death of the five passengers.