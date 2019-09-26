10- fold growth in capacity of Iran's ports in sanction era

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday that capacity of the Iranian ports have grown up 10-fold during the sanctions, adding that it is manifestation of the country's progress.

Mohammad Eslami said that performance of the maritime sector with the efforts of managers is not comparable with the past, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with senior managers of the country's maritime departments on the occasion of World Maritime Day that the sanction has always been aimed at restricting the manifestations of the country's authority and progress.

One of the important sectors targeted by the sanctions is the maritime sector of the country, which, with the efforts of managers and support, has enjoyed a good growth and is not comparable to the past, he said.

He stated that Iran's shipping and oil tanker fleet are in satisfactory level, thanks to efforts being made by activists in maritime sector.

Referring to the Shahid Rajaee Port Development Plan, the high ranking official went on to say this plan will be implemented in three Shift work vigorously and the necessary measures will be taken to provide the necessary vessels of the country.

On the departure of foreign shipping companies following the imposition of sanctions, Eslami added that with the departure of 85,000 containers along with companies from the country, our shipping was thought to get paralyzed, but today the container production line has been created in the country keeping up with the international standards.