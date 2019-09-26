Made in the USA: The unraveling of a very British coup

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s illegal prorogation of Parliament marks a very British coup, but the failed attempt has been made in the USA.

After the UK Supreme Court voted this week against Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament, US President, Donald Trump, said he still supported the Prime Minister, saying he will eventually turn out a winner on Brexit negotiations, Presstv Reported.

Against all norms of interference in another country’s internal affairs, Trump, who is himself under investigation, first campaigned for Boris Johnson’s bid as Prime Minister of Britain.

“Britain is much too small a country to have its own independent policies, so therefore what Trump understands is that Britain either has to follow the European Union or it has to follow the United States, but that means important things for US policy, for example in the question of Iran,” said John Ross, a British academic, journalist and an economic advisor.

The failed prorogation of Parliament was the first wave of attack in Mr. Johnson’s coup, Ross said. “But it doesn’t mean that Trump and Johnson are going to give up their attack; they’re going to attack in other forms. That means this crisis is going to continue,” he warned.

The United States aims to maintain closer ties with Britain in order to maximize Trump’s agenda, which includes the Iran nuclear deal, economic trade relations and his bid at another presidency.

There is no way Trump will pull off his coup if Boris Johnson continues to side with the EU, however. The US president seeks to reverse Britain’s political and economic policies, particularly on the Iran Nuclear Deal, JCPOA, which the EU still supports.

This is why Boris Johnson’s policy is a straight mimic of US policy, or rather Trump policy.

“If you take the case of China, Britain has allowed Huawei, the big Chinese telecommunications giant, to participate in the British telecommunications industry, and Trump wants that cut out,” Ross said.

“Trump of course doesn’t care what happens to the British economy. He wants the UK to follow the United States, so this is a very severe fight and that’s why it’s been going on for more than three years, even after the referendum and why you have the deepest constitutional crisis… they’re not going to give up,” Ross concluded.