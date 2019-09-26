Indian officials deny clampdown on Kashmir

Since India stripped Kashmir of its autonomous status in August, not even a single prayer has been offered in mosques across the Muslim majority Kashmir. Indian officials claim these precautionary measures are taken to prevent large religious gatherings from turning into anti-India demonstrations.

The anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir for decades now. However, since New Delhi stripped Kashmir’s partial autonomy, people of the region have taken a resilient stand by closing businesses, shops, educational institutions and public transport. People of Kashmir seek to express their disagreement over what they call India’s unilateral decision, Presstv Reported.

Although India’s top officials claim there’s ‘no security or communication clampdown’ in Kashmir, the reality is something different.

Since India’s decision to cancel Kashmir’s partial autonomous status, the situation in Kashmir has remained tense. Thousands of people have been detained. Scores of protests have taken place in the region, but they have gone unreported due to communications blockade. The global community has criticized India for its behavior in Kashmir, but has failed to convince New Delhi to restore peace in the Himalayan region.

All eyes in Kashmir are set on the 74th UNGA session scheduled for Indian and Pakistani primers on 27th of September. People hope the international community will be able to ease tensions between the two rivals and help restore the fundamental rights of Kashmiris before it’s too late.