French lawmakers observe minute of silence to remember Chirac

The French National Assembly interrupted a sitting on Thursday to hold a minute's silence in honor of former French president Jacques Chirac.

Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades in roles ranging from mayor of Paris to the second-longest serving leader of the nation, died on Thursday at the age of 86, Presstv Reported.

He was president from 1995 to 2007 and, following in the footsteps of Charles deGaulle, Chirac tried to elevate France's status as a player on the world stage.

In his final years, Chirac suffered from neurological problems and was rarely seen in public. He lived quietly with his wife, Bernadette, in an apartment on Paris's Quai Voltaire, and worked on his memoirs.

President Emmanuel Macron cancelled a public engagement and was due to make a televised address later on Thursday.