Immigrant population growth in US slows to trickle

The US population gained immigrants at the slowest pace in a decade last year, according to an analysis of new census data, a notable slowdown that experts said was quite likely linked to a more restrictive approach by the Trump administration.

The net increase of immigrants in the American population dropped to about 200,000 people in 2018, a decline of more than 70 percent from the year before, according to William Frey, chief demographer at the Brookings Institution, who conducted the analysis, wrote The New York Times.

“It’s remarkable,” said David Bier, an immigration expert at the Cato Institute, of the 2018 numbers. “This is something that really hasn’t happened since the Great Recession. This should be very concerning to the administration that its policies are scaring people away.”

An administration official said it was impossible to comment without seeing the details of the analysis.

The numbers were released on Thursday as part of the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, a kind of annual mini-census it started in 2005. The net immigration figure, made up of all foreign-born people who came to the US, minus those who left and those who died, gives demographers a picture of how the US population has changed over the past year.

The survey contains thousands of other details on the American population, including on the geography of income and poverty. The bureau found that economic inequality rose last year for the nation and for nine states. Economic analysts said this was part of a long-term trend that began in the 1970s, and meant that Americans at the middle and bottom of the economic ladder have had little increase in income, while those at the top have had a lot.

“The big picture is that income inequality has been rising for many years and is either at or very close to its record high,” said Arloc Sherman, an economic analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left leaning think tank in Washington. He said the measure had not changed significantly in this survey since 2015.

The largest declines in levels of immigrants were among people from Latin America and Asia who were not US citizens, Frey found. In all, about 45 million foreign-born people lived in the US in 2018. Immigrants as a share of the country’s population remained flat at 13.7 percent, the highest share since 1910.

Such a sharp drop in immigrant flows is unusual during times of economic expansion, when jobs are plentiful and people tend to want to stay and work. The last time the pace slowed so much was during the financial crisis in 2008, when the flow actually declined.

Experts said much of last year’s drop was probably an indirect effect of President Trump’s approach to immigration policy. Congress sets most limits on immigration, but a president’s policies can also have an effect. Trump’s ban on travel from several majority-Muslim countries in 2017 has stranded thousands of immigrants abroad. He has cut the number of refugees and created new procedures that make processing visa applications more onerous.

The biggest decline was among people from Latin America who were not US citizens. The Census Bureau does not designate what portion of noncitizens are in the country illegally, but Frey said it was possible that some of the decline was among those people.

For many years, Mexico was the largest contributor of immigrants. But since 2010, the number of immigrants arriving from Mexico has declined, while the number coming from China and India have surged. But in 2018, the number of people from Asia who lived in the US but were not American citizens declined. Bier said that could reflect people working or studying in the US who had giving up on waiting for immigration status.

“The difference is so large that it’s more likely that people who are waiting or hoping for legal permanent residence felt that the arrival of the Trump administration was the writing on the wall,” he said.

“That goes for people in all sorts of statuses.”

Another decline appears to be happening among students from China. The Associated Press reported this week that American universities are reporting steep declines in Chinese students, which is cutting into tuition revenue. Several universities have reported drops of one-fifth or more this fall, according to the report, which quoted university administrators blaming rising tensions between the two countries.