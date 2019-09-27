RSS
0209 GMT September 27, 2019

News ID: 259306
Published: 1220 GMT September 27, 2019

Don't underestimate the healing power of spending time in nature

Don't underestimate the healing power of spending time in nature
If you're feeling tired and stressed by the pressures of life, an easy and free way to feel better is to simply open your door and step out into nature.

A wealth of scientific evidence has found that stress hormones drop and health benefits rise after even small doses of time in green spaces, komonews.com wrote.

You don’t need a guide or have to spend hours in the wilderness to benefit. A study showed that as little as 20 minutes in or near green spaces may help lower stress hormones. Even something as simple as taking care of your potted plants could help reduce stress.

Some scientific reviews suggest that your physical health can also benefit. Spending time outdoors has been linked to better sleep, reduced depression, and reduced obesity. Among older adults, spending time in nature is associated with lower mortality from heatstroke, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Scientists say that being in nature helps reduce your exposure to air pollution, noise pollution, and heat, all of which are linked to chronic disease. In nature, you’re also more likely to be physically active, which can help lower the risk of cancer and cardiovascular problems as well as improve mental health and brain function.

To get the most out of your time outside, keep electronics off limits. Turn them off and simply enjoy all that nature has to offer.

If you’re stuck in an office all day, there’s evidence that just looking out a window or viewing scenes of woods and meadows on your computer could be beneficial.

If 20 minutes a day isn’t possible, experts say even five minutes of daily nature exposure is a good start.

   
