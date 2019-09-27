Iran, Italy get closer through joint artwork on Italian Embassy wall

Iran and Italy decided to become closer through works of art on the walls of both countries’ embassies.

The first work in this project, which was done by Iranian Mehdi Qadyanloo and Italian Pao, was unveiled at the Italian Embassy in Tehran and is planned to be on the embassy’s exterior wall for two months, IRNA wrote.

Italian Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone welcomed the artwork, adding, “I have been in Iran for three months and one of the interesting points is that both the government and the people care a lot about urban beautification.”

“Since both countries are professional in street art, we came to the conclusion that Italian and Iranian artists together would create a kind of work that would catch public attention,” he said.

He added that this project is not an art event, rather it is a long-term plan which is programmed to be repeated every two months by one Italian and one Iranian artist.

The Italian ambassador noted that both artists’ styles of painting are of great significance, although they do have differences.

The mayor of Tehran Municipality’s District 1, Hamid Mousavi, said art is the language between all civilizations, expressing appreciation to the ambassador for connecting the great civilizations of Iran and Italy.

Iran and Italy have a lot of commonalities and they have good relations, he said, hoping that this cooperation will continue.

Speaking about his cooperation with Italian artist Pao, Qadyanloo said, “Although we have an obvious difference in our style, we finally found a way to build the cultural bridge between the two countries.”

Pao said that street art always beautifies a city, and now it is accompanied by a joint cultural work, which can convey a message to the world.