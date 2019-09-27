Egypt leader shrugs off call for fresh protests

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Friday dismissed a call for a second weekend of protests as "no reason for concern", with hundreds already arrested in an intensifying crackdown on a rare show of discontent on the streets.

Last week's open defiance of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi – triggered by viral videos from exiled Egyptian businessman Mohamed Aly – has surprised observers in a country where opposition of all stripes has been severely curtailed, AFP reported.

Elected president in 2014 after pushing predecessor Mohamed Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood from power the previous year, Sisi is seen by many as one of the most authoritarian figures in the Middle East.

Construction magnate Aly has called for a "million-man march" to take place Friday and a "people's revolution" to unseat the uncompromising head of state.

But after he arrived home from the UN General Assembly in New York, Sisi on Friday insisted there was no cause for alarm.

"There are no reasons for concern. Egypt is a strong country thanks to Egyptians," he told reporters with a smile.

"The case does not deserve all" this attention, Sisi said. "It is an attempt to create an image that is absolutely not real."

Road blocks prevented traffic from entering Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday morning, AFP journalists said, although it was still possible to move into the area on foot.

Aly accuses Sisi of building lavish palaces while taxpayers grapple with the impact of austerity under an IMF loan program totaling $12 billion.

In recent days, security has been visibly stepped up, especially in Tahrir Square – the epicenter of the 2011 popular revolt that toppled long-time leader Hosni Mubarak.

That iconic location was key to last week's demonstrations, which broke out after a football match with protesters chanting "leave, Sisi!" and accusing him of heading a "military regime".

Alongside beefing up their presence on the streets, the security forces have also detained people they suspect of being key influencers of unrest – journalists, human rights activists and lawyers.

'Wrong place, wrong time'

Human Rights Watch said Friday that nearly 2,000 people had been arrested over the past week, in what could be the biggest crackdown since 2013.

"Lawyers for detainees have posted on their social media pages several accounts of security forces arbitrarily arresting many people merely for being in the 'wrong place at the wrong time' or possessing critical content on their phones," the rights group said.

The attorney general's office said "not more than 1,000 protesters" had been questioned by prosecutors.

It said prosecutors had orders to "inspect the social media accounts and pages of those detained."

Analysts said they expected any further protests to meet a tough response as Sisi seeks to preserve his security credentials.

HRW called on Egypt's Western allies to suspend their military assistance until the government ceases its "gross violations of international law".

In August 2013, just over a month after Sisi toppled Morsi, police dispersed two camps full of supporters of the Islamist leader in Cairo, killing about 800 people in clashes, according to official figures.

The government named the Muslim Brotherhood a "terrorist organization" later that year, but the crackdown on opposition has extended to secular organizations and human rights activists.