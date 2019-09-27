Georgian Talakhadze grabs triple world weightlifting golds

Sports Desk

The final day of the 2019 World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, saw the Georgian sensation Lasha Talakhadze steal the show with three gold medals and establish three new world records.

On Friday, the 25-year-old Georgian – a 2016 Rio Games champion and 11-time gold medalist in the three previous world championships – lifted 220kg for the snatch gold in the men’s +109kg class.

For his second gold of the day, Talakhadze then went on to raise the 264kg weight in the clean & jerk competition – bettering the Iranian legend Hossein Rezazadeh’s 15-year-old record by 0.5kg.

An overall 484kg lift – also a new world record – sealed the third gold for the Georgian.

Armenian Gor Minasyan clinched three silvers with his compatriot Ruben Aleksanyan settling for the clean & jerk and total bronzes.

Walid Bidani of Algeria took the snatch silver.

China dominated the medals table – comprising men’s and women’s contests – with 29 golds, followed by North Korea and Georgia which collected seven and five golds respectively.

A below-par campaign saw Iran finish 11th in the table with one gold – claimed by the 102kg representative Reza Dehdar – two silvers and three bronzes.

However, in the men’s ranking by points, Iran stood fourth with 484pts, following China (700pts), Belarus (505pts) and South Korea (491pts).

More than 560 weightlifters – representing 84 countries – took part in the world meet on September 18-27.