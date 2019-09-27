Iran produces over 17m tons of crude steel in eight months: WSA

Iranian steelmakers cast 17.188 million tons of crude steel during the first eight months of 2019, marking 6.4 percent of increase compared to the corresponding figure of 2018, which was 16.153 million tons.

According to recent figures by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran produced 2.2 million tons of crude steel in August, showing a 6.7-percent rise compared with the figure for the same month of 2018, which was 2.062 million tons, reported imidro.gov.ir on Sunday.

China topped the list of crude steel producers during the first eight months of 2019, with an output of 664.315 million tons.

Global steel production in August amounted to 156.038 million tons, showing a 3.43-percent rise compared to the corresponding figure of 2018 which was 150.855 million tons.

Iran ranked 10th among global crude steel producers last year with 25 million tons of production, according to figures released by WSA in January.

The statistics show a 17.72-percent rise for Iran compared to the figure for 2017, which was 21.24 million tons.

Iran was the 14th steelmaker of the world in 2017.

According to the Islamic Republic’s Vision Plan, the country’s total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with export figures expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world’s steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.