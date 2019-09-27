Iran says sanctions caused boom in port operation capacity

Iran’s minister of roads and urban development said cargo handling capacity at ports south and north of the country has increased despite US sanctions that sought to cripple the country’s maritime sector.

Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday that Iran’s maritime transport had made a good deal of progress since the sanctions on Iran were enacted last year, reported Press TV.

Eslami said foreign port operators withdrew some 85,000 containers from Iranian ports once the sanctions were imposed in November. However, he said that a modern factory enjoying the latest international standards had already started manufacturing containers inside of Iran.

“... It was thought that our maritime transport would be crippled ... the performance of the maritime sector is not comparable to the past,” said the minister, adding that cargo handling capacity in Iranian ports had increased almost 10 fold over the past years.

Eslami said a plan to expand and automate terminals serving large dry bulk ships in Shaid Rajaei Port, located in southern Iran, was going on smoothly.

He said the government would support the $430 million project, which is awarded to a private contractor and seeks to help increase export of Iran’s raw mining products, through providing ships and vessels needed at the site.

The comments came hours after authorities in the southwestern port city of Khorramshahr opened a new medium-sized container terminal.

More than $15 million had been invested in the construction of the terminal, which covers an area of 15 hectares and is equipped with reach and empty stackers for handling various sizes of containers.

The increased activity at Iran’s ports comes as the country seeks to boost trade to offset the impacts of the sanctions on direct sale of oil.

Iran has reported higher volumes of exports for petrochemicals and mining products over the past months. Experts believe the number of shipments would further increase as foreign governments are making considerable investment in Iran’s refining and mining sectors.