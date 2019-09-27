RSS
0902 GMT September 27, 2019

Published: 0331 GMT September 27, 2019

Iran’s ‘A Hairy Tale’ to premiere in Warsaw

Iran’s ‘A Hairy Tale’ to premiere in Warsaw

The Iranian film, ‘A Hairy Tale,’ directed by Homayoun Ghanizadeh and produced by Ali Mosaffa, will go on the international screen at the International Competition section of the 35th Warsaw Film Festival, running from October 11 to 20.

The cast includes veteran actors Ali Nassirian and Reza Kianian as well as actress Hedieh Tehrani, ISNA wrote.

Ghanizadeh’s film will compete with a number of films including ‘Five Minutes Too Late’ (Romania), by Dan Chișu, ‘Diamond Soles’ (USA), by Micael Preysler, and ‘Valley of the Gods’ (USA, Poland, Luxembourg), by Lech Majewski.

The International Competition jury consists of Małgorzata Bela-Pawlikowska (Poland), Oana Giurgiu (Romania), Hanna Slak (Slovenia), Bujar Alimani (Albania) and Michał Leszczyłowski (Poland).

The Iranian film will be screened in Iranian cinemas early in October.

Previously, Iran’s Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi won the best feature film award at the Polish festival in 2004 for ‘Beautiful City,’ and Parviz Shahbazi won the Grand Prix (2016) for directing ‘Malaria.’

‘The Barefoot Emperor’ by Jessica Woodworth, a coproduction between Belgium (Entre Chien et Loup), the Netherlands (Topkapi Films), Croatia (Propeler Film ) and Bulgaria (Art Fest), will open the festival, while the closing film will be the ‘French Thalasso’ directed by Guillaume Nicloux.

 

 

   
Warsaw
‘A Hairy Tale’
