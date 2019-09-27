Switzerland ready to host Iran-US talks if parties agree to negotiate – Foreign Ministry

Switzerland, whose mission began to represent US interests in Iran after Washington cut diplomatic relations with Tehran, will be ready to host negotiations between Iran and the United States should they ask, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said.

"Switzerland's proposal on negotiations is continuous. And we will consider every request that will come from the parties themselves", Eltschinger stated, Sputnik reported.

Switzerland is in constant contact with the United States, Iran and other countries both in the Middle East and beyond to discuss mutually acceptable ways of achieving de-escalation, he added.

However, Switzerland has not yet formulated its position on ​​Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's recently proposed idea to strengthen security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz through the creation of a regional coalition, the spokesman said, adding that Bern expects to receive more details about this initiative.

The statement came after Rouhani, speaking at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the main conditions for Tehran to begin negotiations with Washington were for the latter to lift all sanctions and return to the nuclear deal.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months, in large part due to the standoff between the US and Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal — Washington unilaterally withdrew from the pact last year, which prompted Tehran to begin rolling back its nuclear commitments. Since May, Iran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments three times in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions.

The European signatories to the JCPOA have so far failed to uphold their commitments. They have expressed vocal support for the deal, but failed to provide meaningful economic incentives as required under the nuclear agreement.

A series of attacks on tankers in Persian Gulf waters and, most recently, drone attack against oil facilities of Saudi Arabia have worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran without showing a single piece of evidence. Tehran has refuted all accusations.