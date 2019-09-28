Lagos generates 750,000 tone of plastic waste yearly

Stakeholders in recycling sector said Lagos State, a state in the southwestern geopolitical zone of Nigeria, generates about 750,000 tons of plastic waste annually, calling on the government to partner with private sector in creating an enabling environment for proper waste management.

This was even as the state government hinted that plans are ongoing to rebrand scavengers and re-integrate them in the chain of waste generation and management in line with the global standard newtelegraphng.com reported.

Speaking at the Plastic Waste Management Policy Workshop with the theme: “Turning the plastic waste menace into opportunity in Lagos State”, the assistant director, Wastes Management Division in the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tolulope Adeyo, said the state government would soon unveil a strategy to eradicate scavenging.

She said: “We don’t see them as scavengers, we see them as resource people because they can’t see the value chain. The society see them as the downtrodden in the environment but our administration is looking at rebranding them and allocating them to different places.

“By the time we start separating waste and sorting them from the residences, the waste will not get to landfill where they have to scavenge.”

On her part, Biliki Adebiyi- Abiola, a waste recycling expert, said there was a big disconnect with the plastic waste management, lamenting that Lagos waterways have become dumpsites for plastic waste. She advocated for increasing awareness level in order to stop indiscriminate plastic waste disposal, adding there are so many job opportunities in the plastic waste management.