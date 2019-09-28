NASA says missing moon lander could be hidden by shadow

NASA has been unable to locate a lost lunar lander launched from India two months ago — but said it could simply be "hiding in a shadow."

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) lost touch with the Vikram lander as it approached the Moon's south pole earlier this month, and it was not clear whether it had crashed or landed, Sky News reported.

The US agency stepped in to help find Vikram and has now released photos around its targeted landing site from September 17.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter scanned more than 92 miles of the area where the lander was supposed to touch down, but has not found it.

However, NASA said it was dusk when it took the photos, with large shadows "covering much of the terrain," and that it "is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow."

The orbiter is due to pass over the site again in October, when the space agency expects more favorable lighting might reveal more.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission, which has cost roughly $140 million (£114 million), was intended to study the permanently shadowed Moon craters for signs of water, confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission 11 years ago.

It lifted off on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan space center, in Sriharikota, an island off the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, and then spent several weeks making its way to the Moon.

On September 2, Vikrum separated from the orbiter and the lander began a series of braking maneuvers to lower its orbit and ready itself for landing. It was scheduled to touch down on September 6.

Had India successfully landed the craft it would be just the fourth nation to land a vessel on the Moon's surface, and only the third to operate a robotic rover there.

Only the US, the former Soviet Union and China have successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon.