Dozens die due to heavy rains in India's Uttar Pradesh

Dozens of people have died in 24 hours due to heavy rains in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The state, India’s largest, has witnessed constant rainfall in recent days and rivers have been flowing several notches above warning levels.

The death toll “owing to torrential rain and rain related incidents” reached 48 in the past 24 hours, the state’s relief commissioner G S Priyadarshi told Reuters.

Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman of the Disaster Management and Relief Department, said most of the fatalities were caused by house collapses, lightning and drowning in Uttar Pradesh state. These included at least five people dying of snake bites in flooded areas, according to AP.

Kureel put the number of the fatalities at 59 people.

The temple city of Varanasi was lashed by 19 centimeters (7 inches) of rain on Thursday and Friday, flooding the bathing areas of the Ganges River used by thousands of Hindu pilgrims.

Schools were shut on Saturday as the downpour caused disruptions in the state capital, Lucknow, and several towns, including Amethi and Hardoi.

J.P. Gupta, director of the state Meteorological Department, said the rain is expected to ebb after Monday.

The Press Trust of India News Agency said the western state of Maharashtra also was hit by heavy rain and nearly 3,000 people were moved to higher ground due to flooding in low-lying areas of Pune city and neighboring areas.

More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.