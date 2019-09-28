Liverpool continues flawless run with fortunate win at Sheffield

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal as Liverpool continued its perfect start to the Premier League season with victory at a raucous Bramall Lane.

But the winner was a moment to forget for otherwise faultless Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who spilled the Dutchman's tame effort before it squirmed agonizingly over the line, BBC Sport reported.

It meant relief for Jurgen Klopp's side, which was far from its best in South Yorkshire – and left thankful that the host could not find a way through in a game where it matched the European champion in many respects.

Substitute Leon Clarke, making his Premier League debut at the age of 34, should have leveled it late on, but blazed over.

Liverpool has won their first seven league games of the season.

Klopp's Reds were rightly expected to win this game – and ultimately did. But when the story of the 2019-20 season is told, this may be looked back on as one of Liverpool's most crucial but most fortunate victories.

Riding the luck

This performance lacked Reds’ usual trademarks.

Indeed, they were lucky not to be punished when Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold coughed up possession early on.

There's no questioning the relentless force that is this Liverpool side, but for the second weekend in a row it rode its luck to notch up a league win on the road. But where the Reds were clinical in the 2-1 win at Chelsea, they were wasteful in the Steel City.

However, few if any of their supporters will now lose sleep over the fact Wijnaldum's goal on 70 minutes was their first shot on target at last season's Championship runners-up.

Liverpool arrived for this match amid news that it could be kicked out of the Carabao Cup for allegedly fielding an ineligible player in the 2-0 win at MK Dons on Wednesday.

As far as it quest for that elusive first Premier League title goes, it remains full steam ahead – although ex-boss Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester City side will provide another stern test in the next league game.