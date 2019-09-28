Runner wins hearts by helping rival cross finish line in world athletics meet

GETTY IMAGES Braima Suncar Dabo (R) of Guinea-Bissau helps Aruba’s Jonathan Busby finish the men’s 5000m race at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on September 27, 2019.

You didn't need a stopwatch or a measuring tape to identify the biggest winner on the first night of the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The gold medal for sportsmanship went to Braima Suncar Dabo, the 5,000-meter runner from Guinea-Bissau who stopped his own race to help a struggling competitor finish on Friday night, The Associated Press reported.

Dabo held up an exhausted Jonathan Busby and together they staggered around the last turn and over the finish line to great applause, even though the other runners had crossed five minutes earlier. Busby, from Aruba, collapsed onto the track and was placed in a wheelchair by medical staff.

"Any athlete in that situation would do the same thing," Dabo said through a translator.

"It was something normal to do, to help someone from another country, because (Busby) was representing his country as well."

All Busby said was "thank you," Dabo added.

Both Busby and Dabo are the only athletes from their nations at the world championships. Both men competed under special invitations that allow countries without strong track programs to send one athlete to the championships, even if that athlete has not met qualifying standards.

Dabo was far off the pace, and his goal wasn't to qualify for the final, but just to run a personal best. Dabo's time nearly five minutes slower than the leader was officially recorded as a personal best even after stopping to help Busby. But Dabo said he'd been much faster in the past.

Officially, Busby was disqualified. But the crowd roared for him and Dabo as they crossed the line.

First title

Ruth Chepngetich won the first title of the world championships in the women's marathon – in a grueling race that saw many of the pre-race favorites fail to finish as fierce heat and humidity took their toll.

Some had to be stretchered off, with Linet Chebet of Uganda taken away in an ambulance and Italy's Sara Dossena wheeled away in a wheelchair, AFP reported.

The 25-year-old world number one timed 2hrs 32 minutes 43 seconds in a race whose arduous nature was reflected in all three of the Ethiopians – Rosa Dereje, Ruti Aga and Shure Demise – failing to make it past the halfway mark – the trio among around a couple of dozen who found the going too tough.

"I used my mind – it was not easy," said Chepngetich.

"It's amazing for me, this is a surprise."

Defending champion Rose Chelimo of Bahrain took silver and Namibia's Helalia Johannes the bronze in a race in which the runners received water bottles wrapped in ice.