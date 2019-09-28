Taliban chopped off man’s finger for voting; he did it again

The Taliban militant group cut off Safiullah Safi’s right forefinger for voting in a 2014 election. That did not stop the businessman from doing it again this year.

Safi's act of defiance in Afghanistan's 2019 presidential election on Saturday sparked admiration after a photo of the 38-year-old was posted on Twitter, showing his missing right forefinger and the left one stained with indelible ink, indicating he had cast his ballot, Reuters reported.

Braving the threat of militant attacks and delays at polling booths, Afghans voted on Saturday in a major test of the government’s ability to protect democracy.

The Taliban regime was overthrown by US-led forces in 2001. But the insurgency is now at its strongest since its defeat, violently disrupting the nascent democracy’s elections and carrying out gruesome, often deadly retribution on those who take part.

During the 2014 presidential vote, Taliban militants chopped off the fingers of at least six voters.

“I know it was a painful experience, but it was only a finger,” Safi said by telephone. “When it comes to the future of my children and country I will not sit back even if they cut off my whole hand.”

Safi described how in 2014 he had cast his vote and a day later traveled from the capital, Kabul, where he lives, to the eastern city of Khost, his finger marked by the ink from voting.

“The Taliban took me out of the car and away from the road where they set up a court,” he said.

“They cut off my finger, asking why I had taken part in the election despite their warning... My family told me to not do it this time, but instead I took them all to cast our votes.”

The show of resistance was warmly met by Afghans on social media, many of whom fear a return to Taliban rule.

In the parts of Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban, a larger territory now than at any point since 2001, voting is especially fraught with danger and turnout tends to be very low. The militants shut down many voting centers in a show of authority.