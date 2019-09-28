China warns against protectionism risks to global economy

The Chinese foreign minister warned that protectionist policies could trigger a world recession as he vowed to stand firm in China’s trade war with the United States.

"The lessons of the Great Depression should not be forgotten," Wang Yi told the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, AFP reported.

"Tariffs and provocation of trade disputes, which upset global industrial and supply chains, serve to undermine the multilateral trading regime and global economic and trade order," he said.

"They may even plunge the world into recession," the foreign minister added.

His comments come amid an intense showdown with US President Donald Trump, who has slapped tariffs on the world's second largest economy over what he calls unfair practices and intellectual property theft.

Delisting Chinese firms

Multiple media accounts on Friday said that the row could again escalate sharply with Trump considering drastic measures such as delisting Chinese companies on US stock markets or trying to block US investment in China.

Wang made clear that China would retaliate for any further measures.

"China is committed to resolve (disputes) in a calm, rational and cooperative manner and is willing to demonstrate utmost patience and goodwill," Wang said.

"Should the other side act in bad faith, or show no respect for equal status or rules in negotiations, we will have to make necessary responses to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests and to uphold International justice," he said.

Representing China on the international stage, Wang vowed firmness.

"Let me make it very clear: China is a country with a 5,000-year civilization, 1.4 billion hardworking and courageous people, and a vast land of 9.6 million square kilometers. China will not ever be (cowed) by threats, or subdued by pressure," he said.

China’s top diplomat made little direct reference to the United States but suggested that Trump was driven by domestic politics.

"Erecting walls will not resolve global challenges, and blaming others for one's own problems does not work," he said.

Trump’s administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday.

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese companies, two of the sources said. One said it was motivated by the Trump administration’s growing security concerns about the companies’ activities, Reuters reported.

Major US stock indexes slipped on the news, which came days before China celebrates the 70th anniversary of the birth of the People’s Republic on October 1, when the world’s second economy will shut down for a week of festivities.

It was not immediately clear how any delisting would work.

One of the sources briefed on the matter said the idea of delisting was the latest salvo in this longstanding dispute.

“This is a very high priority for the administration. Chinese companies not complying with the PCAOB (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) process poses risks to US investors,” the source said.

Any plan is subject to approval by Trump, who has given the green light to the discussion, Bloomberg reported here citing a person close to the deliberations.