0643 GMT September 28, 2019

Published: 0314 GMT September 28, 2019

Iranian speaker praises Armenia’s supportive stances

Iranian speaker praises Armenia's supportive stances
ICANA

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani praised Armenia for supporting Iran in international organizations.

In a meeting with Armenia’s ambassador to Tehran, Larijani lauded the Armenian government’s stances in support of Iran in international circles, saying such backing results from the friendship between the two neighbors.

Highlighting the cordial ties between Tehran and Yerevan, Larijani also called for the promotion of cooperation in the agricultural, pharmaceutical and medical sectors, according to Tasnim News Agency.

He also voiced the Iranian Parliament’s readiness for the development of parliamentary ties with Armenia.

For his part, the Armenian Ambassador Artashes Tumanyan stressed the need for the expansion of parliamentary interaction between the two neighbors.

He also noted that Armenia’s Parliament speaker is going to pay a visit to Iran in the near future.

In February, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinian visited Iran and held a meeting with Iranian officials including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed Armenia as a good neighbor of Iran, stressing that the two nations should maintain friendly ties despite the US plots.

“Contrary to what the US desires, the ties between Iran and Armenia should be strong, persistent and friendly,” the Leader underscored.

 

 

 

   
