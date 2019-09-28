Iran, Kazakhstan to broaden ties in economic areas

Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati and his Kazakh counterpart Saparkhan Omarov signed a comprehensive agreement to boost bilateral ties in areas of banking, tourism, visa grant, agriculture and medicine.

Hojjati and Omarov signed the agreement during the 16th meeting of Iran-Kazakhstan joint economic, trade, scientific, and cultural commission in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan, reported Fars News Agency.

The agreement includes establishment of Iranian banks in Kazakhstan, facilitation of visa issuance between the two sides, making investments on mining sector, increasing bilateral trade volume, land outsourcing, animal husbandry, fishery, cooperation on medical sciences besides air transportation.

In a separate meeting, Hojjati also visited Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, where the Kazakh premier voiced readiness for expansion of trade ties with Iran.

On September 23, an Iranian parliamentary delegation arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

Themed “Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust, Partnership,” the meeting was held in the Kazakh capital.

Last Tuesday, Mamin in a meeting with Iran’s Communications and Information Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi underlined the need for the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in technical fields.

During the meeting in Nur-Sultan, Mamin voiced his country’s readiness to share experiences with Iran in the field of communications and information technology.

Azari Jahromi traveled to Nur Sultan in a bid to participate in the Summit of Regional Commonwealth in the field of Communications (RCC) ministers.

The senior officials of Iran and Kazakhstan reviewed the operation of previous agreements.